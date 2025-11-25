UK issues alert on visa fraud risks
The United Kingdom has launched a campaign to combat visa fraud and protect visa applicants from serious exploitation by fraudulent immigration facilitators.
Fraudulent activities perpetrated by criminals and scammers cost victims millions of pounds annually and put vulnerable people at risk of exploitation, financial ruin and legal consequences, in Bangladesh and across the world.
Visa fraud and illegal immigration facilitation have reached alarming levels globally, with criminal networks using increasingly sophisticated tactics to deceive prospective visa applicants. Victims are often promised guaranteed visas, jobs without proper qualifications, or expedited processing in exchange for exorbitant fees.
The reality is financial loss, visa refusals, travel bans and, in the worst cases, trafficking and exploitation.
UK visa applicants should always use official government websites for visa information and apply through the official government website – www.gov.uk
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:
"Visa fraud destroys dreams and devastates families. Criminal facilitators prey on people’s aspirations for a better life, stealing their money, and putting them at risk of serious harm. Our message is clear: use only official channels, verify all advice, and report suspicious activity. The UK welcomes legitimate visa applications through proper routes – but those who attempt fraud face serious consequences, including 10-year travel bans.”