Report of 7 AL members' bodies floating in the Turag river baseless: Police

The news circulating on social media about the bodies of seven supporters of the Awami League (whose activities now banned) floating in the Turag River in Dhaka has been dismissed as baseless by the police.

In a press release issued on Saturday evening, the police headquarters stated, “Efforts are being made to spread confusion among the public by disseminating baseless information on social media under the headline ‘Seven Awami League-Chhatra League leaders and activists’ bodies are floating in the Turag River’. In reality, no such incident has been reported. The Bangladesh Police urges everyone not to be misled by such false propaganda. ”