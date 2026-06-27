Report of 7 AL members' bodies floating in the Turag river baseless: Police
The news circulating on social media about the bodies of seven supporters of the Awami League (whose activities now banned) floating in the Turag River in Dhaka has been dismissed as baseless by the police.
In a press release issued on Saturday evening, the police headquarters stated, “Efforts are being made to spread confusion among the public by disseminating baseless information on social media under the headline ‘Seven Awami League-Chhatra League leaders and activists’ bodies are floating in the Turag River’. In reality, no such incident has been reported. The Bangladesh Police urges everyone not to be misled by such false propaganda. ”
During the 77th anniversary of the Awami League, which was ousted in the July mass uprising, the activities of the party and its affiliated organisation, the Chhatra League, faced resistance from law enforcement when they attempted to hold processions in various places. Several people were also arrested in different locations, including the capital.
Amid this, claims were raised on social media from various Awami League supporters' pages and profiles that seven individuals from the Awami League and Chhatra League were detained from the procession, killed, and their bodies were thrown into the Turag River.
Rejecting that news, the press release sent from the police headquarters also warned those spreading such misinformation.
It stated, “A certain group is engaged in attempts to undermine the morale of the law enforcement agencies by spreading such confusion. The police are taking active measures against those spreading such misinformation. If anyone is found to be involved in such false propaganda, the police are committed to taking appropriate legal action against them. ”