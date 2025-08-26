25 including Sarjis' father-in-law appointed High Court's additional judges

According to the notification, under Article 95(1) of the Constitution, the president, in consultation with the chief justice and by virtue of the powers conferred under Article 98, has appointed 25 individuals as additional judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court for a period not exceeding two years. The appointments will take effect from the date of their oath-taking.

Those appointed as additional judges of the High Court are: Supreme Court lawyer Md Anwarul Islam (Shahin); Additional Secretary of the Law and Justice division Md Saiful Islam; Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Md Nurul Islam; Secretary of the Law and Justice Division Sheikh Abu Taher; Registrar General of the Supreme Court Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan; Supreme Court lawyers Rajiuddin Ahmed and Faisal Hasan Arif; Joint Secretary of the Law and Justice Division SM Saiful Islam; Supreme Court lawyers Md Asif Hasan and Md Ziaul Haque; Deputy Attorney General Dihidar Masum Kabir; Habiganj District and Sessions Judge Jesmin Ara Begum; Secretary of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission Murad-e-Maula Sohel; Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Zakir Hossain; Solicitor (Senior District Judge) Md Rafizul Islam; Deputy Attorney Generals Md Monjur Alam, Md Lutfur Rahman, and Rezaul Karim; Supreme Court lawyer Fatema Anwar; Deputy Attorney General Mahmud Hasan; Supreme Court lawyers Abdur Rahman and Syed Hasan Jubair; Deputy Attorney General AFM Saiful Karim; Supreme Court lawyer Urmi Rahman; and Deputy Attorney General SM Ifthekhar Uddin Mahmud.