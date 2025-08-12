Bangladesh, Malaysia sign 5 MoUs, 3 notes

Bangladesh and Malaysia signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and three Exchange of Notes in different areas of cooperation on the first day of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s three-day visit to Malaysia on Tuesday.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the signing of the MoUs and Exchange of Notes in Putrajaya.

The first exchange of note was signed on cooperation in the field of higher education.