Bangladesh, Malaysia sign 5 MoUs, 3 notes
Bangladesh and Malaysia signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and three Exchange of Notes in different areas of cooperation on the first day of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s three-day visit to Malaysia on Tuesday.
Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the signing of the MoUs and Exchange of Notes in Putrajaya.
The first exchange of note was signed on cooperation in the field of higher education.
Malaysian foreign minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan and Bangladesh’s adviser for expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry Dr Asif Nazrul signed the exchange of notes on behalf of their respective countries.
The second exchange of note is on Training for Diplomats was signed by Malaysian foreign minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan and Bangladesh’s foreign adviser Md. Touhid Hossain.
The first MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is on Defence Co-Operation.
Malaysian defense minister Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin and Bangladesh’s foreign adviser Md. Touhid Hossain signed the MoU.
The second MoU between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is about cooperation in the Field of Cooperation in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Supply, LNG Infrastructure, Petroleum Products and their Infrastructure.
Malaysian acting economic minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah bin Azizan and Bangladesh’s energy adviser M Fouzul Kabir Khan signed the MoU.
The third exchange of note is on Co-operation in the Field of Halal Ecosystem.
Deputy Minister in Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department Senator Dr. Zulkifli bin Hasan and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud bin Harun signed the note of exchange.
The third MoU is for cooperation between the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.
Institute of Strategic & International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia Chairman Datuk Professor Dr Mohd Faiz Abdullah and Bangladesh High Commissioner in Malaysia Md. Shameem Ahsan signed the MoU.
The fourth MoU is on Collaboration between MIMOS Services Sdn Bhd and the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BMCCI).
MIMOS Services Sdn. Bhd. (MSSB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohamad Fauzi Yahaya and BMCCI Shabbir Ahmed Khan signed the MoU.
The fifth MoU is signed between the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).
NCCIM president Dato’ Seri N. Gobalakrishnan and FBCCI administrator Md. Hafizur Rahman signed the MoU.