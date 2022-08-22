PM Hasina urges public servants to work for people’s welfare

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the public servants to carry out their utmost responsibility of serving the people to ensure they enjoy the benefits of national development.

“You have to be the servants of the people and human beings. Serving people is the biggest matter. All of you should follow that direction,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a programme to distribute course certificates and course completion of the 73rd foundation training course at Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center (BOATC) in savar.