Bishwa Ijtema: Second phase will end tomorrow

The 2nd phase of three-day Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest global congregation of Muslims after Hajj, is set to end on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi on Sunday through Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

The 2nd phase of 56th Bishwa Ijtema began on Friday with "aam bayaan" (general sermons) after Fajr prayers with the participation of the followers of Indian Islamic preacher Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi.

Devotees from home and abroad thronged the banks of the Turag river to take part in the religious event to seek divine blessings of the Almighty Allah.