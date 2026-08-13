TUCSAA calls for ensuring good governance in labour migration
The Trade Union–Civil Society Action Alliance (TUCSAA) has stressed the need for more effective steps in policy and law implementation, accountability of government institutions, and coordinated efforts from all relevant parties to ensure governance, workers' rights, and protection in the migration sector.
These issues were highlighted today, Thursday at the national conference on Rights-Based Labour Migration Governance and Collective Advocacy held at the Probashi Kalyan Bhaban in Dhaka.
Representatives from trade unions, civil society, government institutions, employer organisations, migrant and returned workers, academics, development partners, and media participated in the conference.
TUCSAA Convener and General Secretary of Bangladesh Labour Federation, Shakil Akhtar Chowdhury, expressed concern at the limited reintegration of a large number of returned migrants each year during the commencement of the event.
In the welcome speech, TUCSAA advisor and Chairman of WARBE Development Foundation, Syed Saiful Haque, said, “We’ve been advocating for a long time through soft and mild-mannered approaches, but continuing this way won't effectively safeguard migrant workers' rights.”
He added that it is not enough to create policies and rules; their implementation must be ensured. A strong and integrated effort is also needed to bring grassroots experiences and issues to the national level.
Razequzzaman Ratan, President of Socialist Labour Front, said, "Migrant workers are sending billions of dollars to the country, but what are they gaining and losing in return?"
He emphasised that considering the contribution of migrant workers to the country's economy, the state should increase its investment in their protection and welfare.
The conference discussed various issues, including high migration costs, irregularities in recruitment, workers' rights violations abroad, limited access to justice, skill gaps, weaknesses in TTCs, human trafficking, irregular migration, and reintegration of returned workers.
Emphasis was placed on bringing grassroots experiences to the national level, proper registration and data preservation of migrant workers, increasing coordination and accountability of government institutions, resolving complexities in recovering unpaid wages based on returning workers' experiences, and the need for easily accessible helplines, emergency assistance, and safe accommodations for female workers.
Additionally, there were calls for policy formulation and implementation with increased participation of migrant workers, trade unions, and civil society, focusing on skill development according to international labour market demands, improvement in training quality and infrastructure, effective reintegration assistance, and specialized training for female workers.
Special guest, ATM Mahbub-ul Karim, Joint Secretary and director, Wage Earners Welfare Board, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, noted that many workers are going abroad without adequate skills.
He suggested starting counseling and preparation earlier, even from their education life.
He further stated, "From 1 January 2026, data collection of outgoing and returning workers is being implemented, which will help in future planning for sending and reintegration of workers."
The national conference was organised as a continuation of TUCSAA's recent district-level consultative meetings and other activities. The focus was on advancing necessary reforms in the labour migration system by incorporating grassroots experiences and recommendations into national-level discussions.
TUCSAA believes that the success of labour migration cannot be measured only by the number of workers sent abroad and the amount of remittances. It is equally important how safely a worker went abroad, received fair wages and a good work environment, and the support they received upon returning home. This alliance is committed to ensuring that.
TUCSAA Advisor and Executive Director of BILS, Sultan Uddin Ahmed, urged for the immediate preparation of action plans with short- and medium-term plans and said, "To keep this platform running, member organisations must start working self-motivated, sharing responsibilities in networking, research, and fund-raising."