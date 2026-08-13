TUCSAA calls for ensuring good governance in labour migration

The Trade Union–Civil Society Action Alliance (TUCSAA) has stressed the need for more effective steps in policy and law implementation, accountability of government institutions, and coordinated efforts from all relevant parties to ensure governance, workers' rights, and protection in the migration sector.

These issues were highlighted today, Thursday at the national conference on Rights-Based Labour Migration Governance and Collective Advocacy held at the Probashi Kalyan Bhaban in Dhaka.

Representatives from trade unions, civil society, government institutions, employer organisations, migrant and returned workers, academics, development partners, and media participated in the conference.

TUCSAA Convener and General Secretary of Bangladesh Labour Federation, Shakil Akhtar Chowdhury, expressed concern at the limited reintegration of a large number of returned migrants each year during the commencement of the event.

In the welcome speech, TUCSAA advisor and Chairman of WARBE Development Foundation, Syed Saiful Haque, said, “We’ve been advocating for a long time through soft and mild-mannered approaches, but continuing this way won't effectively safeguard migrant workers' rights.”

He added that it is not enough to create policies and rules; their implementation must be ensured. A strong and integrated effort is also needed to bring grassroots experiences and issues to the national level.