Prime Minister's Beijing trip emphasises political proximity

Following a summit meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the two countries are set to issue a joint declaration on 26 June. This will be the third time the two nations have issued a joint declaration following the golden jubilee of Dhaka-Beijing relations.

Bangladeshi officials state that during the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to China, more than 12 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed. Discussions will focus on Chinese financing and cooperation across projects in various sectors. However, the decision to issue a joint declaration makes it evident that this visit will place a particular emphasis on political and geostrategic partnership issues.

Notably, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will arrive in China on Monday night from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, for a five-day visit.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on his trip to China are Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, Information Minister Jahir Uddin Swapan, Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, the Prime Minister’s Financial and Planning Adviser Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir, and the Prime Minister’s Adviser and Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Mahdi Amin, among others.