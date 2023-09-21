8 dengue patients die, 2,889 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 875 this year, reports UNB.
During the period, 2,889 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.
Of the new patients, 789 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.
A total of 10,280 dengue patients, including 3,696 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 179,699 dengue cases and 168,544 recoveries this year.
This month, the Aedes mosquito-borne Dengue has claimed the lives of 282 people across the country. A total of 55,891 cases were also reported during the same period, DGHS added.