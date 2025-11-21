Earthquake: Over 150 workers injured in stampede in Sreepur

More than 150 workers were injured in a stampede as they rushed out of a multi-storey building in panic during the earthquake in Sreepur, Gazipur today, Friday.

The incident occurred at a garment factory named Denimex in the Kewa Purbakhanda Garopara area around 10:38 am today.

Of the injured, 130 workers have been admitted to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex. Another 20 workers were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.