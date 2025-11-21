Earthquake: Over 150 workers injured in stampede in Sreepur
More than 150 workers were injured in a stampede as they rushed out of a multi-storey building in panic during the earthquake in Sreepur, Gazipur today, Friday.
The incident occurred at a garment factory named Denimex in the Kewa Purbakhanda Garopara area around 10:38 am today.
Of the injured, 130 workers have been admitted to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex. Another 20 workers were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
The information was confirmed by Gazipur Civil Surgeon Mamunur Rahman.
Workers and local residents said panic gripped the workers at multi-storey Denimex building when the tremors began. Workers from different floors rushed downstairs at the same time, leading to a stampede in which many were trampled and injured.
Some workers alleged that the factory authorities were reluctant to immediately open the main gate during the chaos, which intensified the panic and increased the number of injuries.
Mohammad Nizam Uddin, a worker, said he went toward the staircase but found it extremely crowded. He narrowly avoided being crushed as he tried to move back inside.
Another worker, Nurul Alam, said security guards initially refused to open the main gate even after workers reached the ground floor. The workers eventually forced it open by pushing together.
Factory authorities could not be reached for comment immediately.
Regarding the injured workers, Shafiqul Islam, the health and family planning officer of Sreepur Upazila, said, “We are busy treating the patients. A large number of people have come in. We’ve been told they were injured while rushing down the building in panic during the earthquake.”