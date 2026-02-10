Canadian citizen Tanveer entangled in cases; plaintiffs unaware why he is accused

Tanveer Ali has been made an accused in at least four cases in connection with killings that occurred during the July mass uprising. Police, multiple investigation-related agencies, and documents indicate that there are questions regarding the very existence of the plaintiffs, witnesses, and even the crime scenes in these cases. Yet, more than a year has passed and he has not received any legal remedy. He is still required to appear regularly in court.

Tanveer Ali is a Canadian citizen of Bangladeshi origin. He is involved in investments and partnerships in more than 75 institutions in Bangladesh and abroad. The interim government has appointed him as an Independent Director of the state-owned institution Startup Bangladesh Limited. In 2025, he was a keynote speaker at the Bangladesh Investment Summit organised by the interim government.

Tanveer Ali is an accused in three murder cases filed at Gulshan, Uttara, and Jatrabari police stations, and in one attempted murder case at Rampura police station.

People involved in the investigation of these cases told Prothom Alo that Tanveer Ali has been framed in all of them. Close associates of his own family, centring on disputes over family business, have successively implicated him in these cases. This group has even remained active to ensure that he does not obtain bail smoothly.