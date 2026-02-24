Mob attacks on Star, Prothom Alo scripted: Star-Dismislab analysis

Findings show that the online posts that directly called for or celebrated attacks outnumbered narrative-building posts by roughly 20 to 1, and generated nearly 30 times more engagement.

But this adversarial campaign against The Daily Star and Prothom Alo did not begin in December 2025.

For more than a year beforehand, two Bangladeshi diaspora influencers, Pinaki Bhattacharya and Elias Hossain, had been consistently advancing a hostile narrative against the two outlets on Facebook and YouTube. They falsely accused the two papers of “serving Indian interests” and discrediting some of their reporting during Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Over time, a range of pages with satirical names mimicking the two newspapers, such as “Delhi Star,” “Delhir Alo,” and “Prothom Alu”, appeared on social media, frequently spreading misleading claims about their editors and editorial stance.

In November 2024, crowds gathered outside both newspapers for several days, chanting slogans that labelled them “Indian agents” and Sheikh Hasina’s “enablers.” Around the same time, Pinaki announced a “Zeyafat”, a ceremonial cow slaughter, outside the Prothom Alo and The Daily Star offices as part of a protest-celebration.

The December 2025 attacks followed a renewed wave of incitement triggered by the shooting of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Dhaka on 12 December. Posts circulating after the shooting essentially claimed that Prothom Alo and The Daily Star had “set the ground” for the incident.

After Hadi’s death on 18 December, this narrative intensified sharply (1, 2, 3), falsely branding the newspapers as “Indian agents,” “cultural fascists,” “agents of foreigners,” “associates of militant dramas,” “associates of the Pilkhana and Shapla killings,” “enemies of the revolution,” and “traitors”, making it a catalyst to organise a mob.

In an article earlier this month, Indian fact-checking portal boomlive.in wrote how, for more than a year, Pinaki and Elias have run parallel and often overlapping campaigns on Facebook and YouTube “to instigate and organise a series of mob attacks on political and media institutions in Bangladesh, thanks, partly, to their proximity to power.”