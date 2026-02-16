Names floated for next president
Discussions have already begun regarding who will be the next president after the BNP-led government assumes office. Various names have been floating on the social media and in some of the media.
A source within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) stated that standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain is under consideration for the presidency.
The name of another standing committee member, Nazrul Islam Khan, has also emerged in discussions.
However, multiple BNP sources indicated that the party is strongly considering Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.
In the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections held on 12 February, the BNP secured 209 seats and is set to form the government.
The newly elected members of parliament will take the oath tomorrow, Tuesday morning, followed by the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet members in the afternoon.
The BNP continues internal discussions regarding the formation of the cabinet. While the party has nearly finalised several ministerial appointments, it is also deliberating on the appointment of next president.
The present president, Mohammad Shahabuddin, may resign after the formation of the new government. In an interview with Reuters last December, he indicated his intention to step down.
Nominated by the Bangladesh Awami League, Mohammad Shahabuddin was elected president unopposed in 2023 at the age of 75.
In his interview with Reuters, he stated, “I wish to step aside. I am interested in leaving.” He added, “I believe it was my duty to continue my constitutional responsibilities until an election took place. I am just fulfilling my duties as a president.”
He further remarked, “Portraits of the president displayed in consulates, embassies and high commissions were removed overnight, which conveyed an incorrect message to the public that I might have been removed from office. I felt deeply humiliated by the incident.”
Under the constitution, the president’s term is five years. Accordingly, Mohammad Shahabuddin’s tenure extends until April 2028.
However, his interview with Reuters made it clear that he is unlikely to remain in office until then.
Discussions had previously suggested that if the BNP forms the government, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain could assume the presidency.
In 2023, at a divisional rally in Bogura, BNP leader GM Siraj stated that Tarique Rahman will become prime minister if the BNP form the government, while Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain would serve as president.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, 79, won election as a member of parliament from the Cumilla-1 constituency in the recent election. He previously served four terms as an MP (1991, 15 February 1996, 12 June 1996, and 2001).
According to information available on the website of University of Dhaka, he served as a professor in the department of geology.
After winning the 1991 election, he took office as minister of energy, and in 2001 he served as minister of health.
During the Liberation War in 1971, while residing in the United Kingdom, he played an organisational role in mobilising support for Bangladesh.
A BNP source also noted that Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has recently maintained a relatively low profile within party activities in order to avoid political controversy.
Although Nazrul Islam Khan’s name remains under discussion for the presidency, some within the party have advised appointing him as political adviser to the prime minister.
He addressed the large public gathering at the funeral prayers of Khaleda Zia on behalf of the party and served as convener of the BNP’s election steering committee in the recent election.
The party has not yet reached a final decision regarding the next president. The names of the ministers are expected to be announced tomorrow, Tuesday and the identity of the next president may become clear within the following few days.