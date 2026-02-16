Names floated for next president

Discussions have already begun regarding who will be the next president after the BNP-led government assumes office. Various names have been floating on the social media and in some of the media.

A source within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) stated that standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain is under consideration for the presidency.

The name of another standing committee member, Nazrul Islam Khan, has also emerged in discussions.

However, multiple BNP sources indicated that the party is strongly considering Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.