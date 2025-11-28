24 Bangladeshis imprisoned in UAE to be released soon: Asif Nazrul
Expatriates' Welfare & Overseas Employment Adviser Asif Nazrul has said the remaining 24 Bangladeshi nationals, who were imprisoned at various times for participating in the July uprising in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be released soon.
“Alhamdulillah. Our efforts under the leadership of the Honorable Chief Adviser have finally seen success. The remaining 24 people, who were imprisoned at various times for participating in the July uprising in the United Arab Emirates, are being released soon,” he wrote in a post shared in his verified Facebook account on Friday.
He thanked the concerned officials of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Embassy in the UAE.
Earlier, all 188 Bangladeshis, imprisoned in the UAE, were released in September last year at the direct request of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.