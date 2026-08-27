President vows to uphold non-partisan role in discharging state duties

He made the remarks at the first Durbar of the President with the officers and employees of Bangabhaban at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 11:30 am.

The President said that after assuming the responsibility as President, he would have no anger or affection towards anyone, and the interests of the country, state and people would be his prime objective.

At the event, he urged the officers and employees of Bangabhaban to discharge their respective responsibilities with dedication, sincerity and honesty.

He stressed ensuring public trust, honesty, dedication, sincerity and responsibility under any circumstances. “We must have love, respect and loyalty towards the country and its people.”