Coordinated operation in Bandarban begins, terrorists to be uprooted: Army chief
A coordinated operation has been launched under the leadership of the army to arrest the armed members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Bandarban, recover weapons and restore peace in the area, said army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.
Some people have already been arrested and two weapons have been recovered, he added.
The army chief further said that the operation will continue until the terrorists are eliminated.
General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said this while addressing a media conference at Bandarban cantonment around 12:00 pm Sunday.
The army chief arrived in Bandarban army region and 69 infantry brigade to visit and coordinate the activities related to the operation.
Upon visiting the region headquarters and activities related to the operation against KNF, the army chief talked to the media.
He said the KNF had been driven out of all their bases in the previous operation. Later, taking the benefit of the peace talks, they got involved in terrorist activities including theft and robbery. Since they have got involved in terrorist activities, now the situation will be dealt with in a coordinated operation according to the overall strategy of the government. The activities have started as planned.
Mentioning that the prime minister’s directives are clear, General Shafiuddin Ahmed said whatever is required for the peace of the people and the country’s sovereignty must be done. That is why a coordinated operation is being run by the army, BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), RAB (Rapid Action Battalion), police and Ansar. Several terrorists were arrested and two arms recovered during the operation on Saturday, he added.
The army chief said they have been trusted with peace talks. Thirty eight cakes were sent from the army’s Ruma zone to various churches on the occasion of Easter Sunday on 31 March. Cakes were served in a friendly atmosphere at Bethelpara. But the terrorists attacked Sonali Bank in Ruma and looted weapons on 2 April, just a day after the distribution of cakes.
The army chief informed the media that he came to the region headquarters to coordinate everything related to the operation.
He said in the situation that has emerged, the army has been carrying out its responsibilities to face the situation within the coordinated strategy of the government. Coordination is being made with BGB, RAB, Ansar and police to ensure whatever the local command is required. The civil administration will also play a role since this is not the task of any single entity.