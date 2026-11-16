Local govt elections: Voting in 1,026 union parishads in first phase
The Election Commission (EC) plans to hold elections to more than 4,000 union parishads (UPs) in five phases, with voting in 1,026 UPs under 131 upazilas in the first phase on 21 January.
The EC took decisions on how many union parishads would go to polls in each phase at a meeting of the Election Commission at the Election Building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Monday.
Later, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah briefed journalists on the decisions taken at the meeting. He said the list showing the election dates for each union parishads would be published on the EC website by next Thursday.
The election commissioner said voting is planned in 1,113 union parishads under 129 upazilas in the second phase, 1,002 union parishads under 118 upazilas in the third phase, 793 union parishads under 93 upazilas in the fourth phase and 356 union parishads under 37 upazilas in the fifth phase.
Dialogue with political parties in December
The Election Commission will hold a dialogue with political parties ahead of the union parishad elections. The EC plans to complete the dialogue before 10 December, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal said.
Abul Fazl said the issue of holding dialogue with political parties was discussed at the commission meeting. The parties will be invited for discussions over three days, in order of their registration, either towards the end of this month or at the beginning of December. The dialogue will be held before 10 December.
Asked whether any political party had demanded the deployment of the army in local government elections, Abul Fazl said the commission had not received any such demand yet.
Abul Fazal said the EC would consider the availability and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies during the union parishad elections. Necessary measures would be taken based on whether the relevant forces could effectively perform their duties in a particular area and maintain the election environment, he added.
Software complications in smart card printing
The commission meeting also discussed ongoing problems with National Identity Card (NID) services and smart card printing. Abul Fazal said the software used for smart card printing had been experiencing problems over the past four to five days.
However, he claimed that no NID services had been suspended because of this. He added that efforts were underway to resolve the issue.
After the meeting, it was announced that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would no longer be used in any election. The commission meeting also discussed the progress of a committee formed to determine how the EVMs currently in storage would be disposed of.
Abul Fazal said, “A committee was formed to determine the disposal of these EVMs. The commission received an update on the progress of the committee's work today.”
Asked about environmental concerns and financial losses associated with destroying the EVMs, Abul Fazal said these issues had not yet been discussed by the commission. The committee's recommendations would have to be received first.
The election commissioner said there were several methods of destroying EVMs.
The method to be adopted would become clear once the relevant committee submitted its recommendations.