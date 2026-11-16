Local govt elections: Voting in 1,026 union parishads in first phase

The Election Commission (EC) plans to hold elections to more than 4,000 union parishads (UPs) in five phases, with voting in 1,026 UPs under 131 upazilas in the first phase on 21 January.

The EC took decisions on how many union parishads would go to polls in each phase at a meeting of the Election Commission at the Election Building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Monday.

Later, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah briefed journalists on the decisions taken at the meeting. He said the list showing the election dates for each union parishads would be published on the EC website by next Thursday.