Awami League has reached the limit of patience, Nanak calls for resistance
Governing Bangladesh Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak has said that the party has reached the end of its patience. He said, being patient is not a weakness.
Clashes are taking place all over the country including in the capital Dhaka today, Sunday, the first day of the non-cooperation movement of the Students against Discrimination, calling for the resignation of the government.
So far news has been received of 49 deaths in the clashes between the demonstrators and the police and Awami League men.
Amid this, Jahangir Kabir Nanak briefed journalists at Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi this afternoon.
He said, the anarchy being carried out by the BNP-Jamaat militant groups must be resisted. He called upon the people in this regard.
So long Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader had been addressing press briefings on behalf of the party.
But today the party presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak addressed the press conference for the party.
Also present at the time was presidium member Abdur Razzak and other central leaders.