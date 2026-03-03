MP’s wife at administrative meeting: Bahubal UNO, AC (land) transferred
Authorities have transferred the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and the assistant commissioner (land) in Bahubal, Habiganj, following controversy over the attendance of local MP’s wife as chief guest at an administrative meeting.
However, the deputy commissioner of Habiganj has denied that the transfers relate to the meeting.
On Sunday, a notification attached Liton Dey, UNO of Bahubal, to the office of the divisional commissioner in Sylhet.
On the same day, authorities transferred Mahbubul Alam, assistant commissioner (land) of Bahubal, to the ministry of public administration. The matter became public on Monday.
Umme Salika Rumaiya, senior assistant commissioner of the establishment branch at the Sylhet divisional commissioner’s office and Muhammad Tanvir Hasan, senior assistant secretary of the internal appointment branch at the ministry of public administration, signed separate orders confirming the transfers.
The notifications did not specify the reasons for the decisions.
Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin, deputy commissioner of Habiganj, told Prothom Alo, “This is routine work. It is not correct to say that we transferred them because of the meeting.”
Meeting that sparked controversy
On 26 February, the local administration organised a meeting at the Bahubal upazila parishad conference room.
At the meeting, Simi Kibria, wife of Reza Kibria, member of parliament for Habiganj-1, attended as the chief guest and delivered a speech.
After a photograph related to the meeting circulated on social media, criticism began.
The photograph shows Simi Kibria seated between UNO Liton Dey and AC (land) Mahbubul Alam, with officer-in-charge (OC) Saiful Islam of the local police station also present.
Many observers questioned the presence of a family member of an elected representative at an official administrative meeting and her placement in the seat of chief guest.
Critics argued that government protocol determines the list of invited guests and seating arrangements at official administrative meetings.
They stated that it is inappropriate for an unelected individual to occupy the seat of chief guest.
Although authorities have not officially disclosed any reason for the transfers, several local administrative officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that discussions took place following the meeting.