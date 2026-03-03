MP’s wife at administrative meeting: Bahubal UNO, AC (land) transferred

Authorities have transferred the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and the assistant commissioner (land) in Bahubal, Habiganj, following controversy over the attendance of local MP’s wife as chief guest at an administrative meeting.

However, the deputy commissioner of Habiganj has denied that the transfers relate to the meeting.

On Sunday, a notification attached Liton Dey, UNO of Bahubal, to the office of the divisional commissioner in Sylhet.

On the same day, authorities transferred Mahbubul Alam, assistant commissioner (land) of Bahubal, to the ministry of public administration. The matter became public on Monday.