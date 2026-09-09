Initiatives being taken to resume passenger train services with India: Railways Minister

Railways Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam informed Parliament on Wednesday that freight train services are currently operating between Bangladesh and India, while initiatives are being taken to resume passenger train services with the neighbouring country.

“On average, around 43 freight trains are being received and 42 empty rakes are being sent back every month,” he said in reply to a scripted question from ruling BNP lawmaker Reza Ahammed (Kushtia-1) in the House.

The Wednesday’s sitting of the parliament session began at 3:30pm with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad in the chair.