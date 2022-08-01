Venezuela mentioned as birth place in NID of 12 Moulbhibzar residents

“I was born in Moulvibazar but now I have become a citizen of Venezuela, a country I didn’t know existed until now. My children are making fun of the fact that their mother has become an American citizen!” Romana Begum from Talimpur village of Baralekha upazila told the UNB reporter on Sunday.
Romana said she submitted an application in May to correct her name; instead she now received the card with a more serious error.
ASM Sadikur Rahman, Upazila Election Officer of Baralekha upazila said, “ The error occurred due to a glitch in the central server of Election Commission. EC has been informed about this situation.”
According to the district election office similar errors occurred in recently issued NIDs of several districts including Sunamganj, Moulvibazar in the country due to the technical glitch in EC server. EC is trying to resolve the issue.