PM’s adviser comments on possible cabinet reshuffle
If Prime Minister Tarique Rahman believes that any member of the cabinet is not performing satisfactorily, he may reassign ministerial portfolios or appoint someone new to the position.
However, it is not yet certain whether such changes would take place after the government’s first 180 days in office or at a later stage. This was stated by Zahed Ur Rahman, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Information and Broadcasting.
He made the remarks on Tuesday at the Secretariat during the government’s regular press briefing on its recent activities.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman formed his new cabinet on 17 February. In addition to the Prime Minister, the cabinet currently consists of 24 full ministers and 23 state ministers.
There are also 10 advisers with the rank of minister or state minister. Under the Rules of Business, the Prime Minister is responsible for assigning ministries and divisions to ministers and state ministers.
During the press conference, Zahed Ur Rahman was asked whether there had been any discussion of a cabinet reshuffle within the BNP-led government’s first 180 days.
Responding to the question, he said, “The Prime Minister has formed a cabinet and an advisory council. From my conversations with him, I understand that if he ever feels someone is not performing well, he will reassign that person’s portfolio or appoint someone else if necessary. At the end of the day, the government’s responsibility is to serve the people. If, as Prime Minister, he believes there is an opportunity to make a better decision, he will do so. That is my impression from speaking with him personally. Whether this will happen after 180 days in office or take a little longer cannot be said with certainty at this stage.”
The Information Adviser also announced that the government is forming a panel of lawyers to oversee legal matters related to cyberbullying and the spread of misinformation.
He said a government notification regarding the panel is expected to be issued within the current week.
During the press conference, the adviser also highlighted various recent activities of the government. Syed Abdal Ahmed, Chief Information Officer of the Department of Information, was also present.