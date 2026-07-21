PM’s adviser comments on possible cabinet reshuffle

Responding to the question, he said, “The Prime Minister has formed a cabinet and an advisory council. From my conversations with him, I understand that if he ever feels someone is not performing well, he will reassign that person’s portfolio or appoint someone else if necessary. At the end of the day, the government’s responsibility is to serve the people. If, as Prime Minister, he believes there is an opportunity to make a better decision, he will do so. That is my impression from speaking with him personally. Whether this will happen after 180 days in office or take a little longer cannot be said with certainty at this stage.”

The Information Adviser also announced that the government is forming a panel of lawyers to oversee legal matters related to cyberbullying and the spread of misinformation.

He said a government notification regarding the panel is expected to be issued within the current week.

During the press conference, the adviser also highlighted various recent activities of the government. Syed Abdal Ahmed, Chief Information Officer of the Department of Information, was also present.