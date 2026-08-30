There will be no more ‘Aynaghar’ in Bangladesh: President

Organised by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the discussion was held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre, Dhaka in the morning.

The president said during the past one and a half decades under the fascist government, the unbearable grip of enforced disappearance and secret detention centre “Aynaghar” had weighed heavily on Bangladesh.

“Those who protested against injustice, expressed dissent, or remained vocal on the streets to demand democratic rights were picked up to silence them and were subjected to enforced disappearance and killings. Yet, the state institutions subservient to the fascists continued to deny those heinous crimes,” he added.

Mirza Fakhrul also said the fascist ruler was forced to flee the country in the backdrop of mass uprising of unarmed students and people. Now, reparation measures must be taken instead of revenge, and the real criminals must be brought under law.

The president noted that all scopes of returning fascism to this country would be permanently closed.