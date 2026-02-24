Youth hacked to death in Narayanganj an hour of release on bail
Assailants hacked Md Iman, 39, to death in Fatullah under Narayanganj Sadar upazila within approximately an hour of his release on bail from prison.
The incident occurred at around 9.00 pm on Monday night in the Masdair Gudara Ghat area of the city.
Iman was the son of Omar Khaiyam of the same locality.
According to the victim’s family and police sources, prison authorities released Iman on bail from Narayanganj District Jail at approximately 7.30 pm after he had served a lengthy period in custody.
Shortly after he returned home, a man named Ferdous called him and summoned him to the residence of Babul Mia in the Wazuddin Mistribag area of Gudara Ghat.
Iman’s father, Omar Khaiyam, alleged that Ferdous handed his son over to Zahid, Hridoy and several others at that location. They then attacked Iman indiscriminately with sharp weapons.
In an attempt to save his life, Iman ran towards the nearby house of Sadeq Mia to seek refuge.
The attackers followed him, assaulted him further and left him there. Rescuers took him to the 300-Bed Khanpur Hospital in the city, where physician declared him dead.
The victim’s father stated that Iman had worked as an electrician alongside Hridoy. He demanded exemplary punishment for those responsible for his son’s murder.
Additional superintendent of police of Narayanganj, Md Hashinuzzaman, stated that Iman had been in custody after police arrested him in connection with an attempted robbery and a narcotics case.
He added that the killing occurred within hours of Iman’s release on Monday night. Police have received information indicating that Hridoy and several others were involved in the incident.
Hridoy himself recently secured bail in a similar case. Police have visited the scene, and they are conducting operations to arrest those involved.