Bangladesh welcomes finalising of US-Iran peace agreement
Bangladesh warmly welcomes the finalisation of the peace agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Bangladesh has consistently been calling for de-escalation and resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy and appreciates the efforts of all parties and facilitators that contributed to this positive development.
It hopes that the agreement will be implemented in good faith and prove durable and sustainable.
Bangladesh believes that peace and stability in the Middle East are vital for regional and global peace, security and development.
Bangladesh encourages all parties to build on this momentum to address outstanding issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and look forward to the early restoration of regional calm, supply chain and collaboration.