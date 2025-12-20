Sir Fazle Hasan Abed’s 6th death anniversary

Today marks the sixth death anniversary of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the visionary founder of the world’s largest non-governmental development organisation, BRAC. Sir Fazle Hasan Abed passed away on 20 December 2019 at the age of 83 while undergoing treatment in Dhaka.

Born in 1936, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed studied accountancy in London and qualified as a cost management accountant in 1962. His life took a profound turn during the devastating 1970 cyclone and the Liberation War of 1971, events that reshaped his convictions while he was working for a multinational company in Pakistan.

Following the outbreak of the war, he resigned and moved to London, where he helped establish “Action Bangladesh” and “HELP Bangladesh” to support the country’s fight for independence.