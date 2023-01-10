Load shedding also hits outside Dhaka in winter

A series of power outage has hit the country over the past two days despite comparatively the low demand of electricity in winter.

Situation became normal across capital on Tuesday a day after load shedding hit various place of Dhaka on Monday. Power outage, however, occurred various locations outside Dhaka city. Shortage of fuel has hit power generation despite having the capacity to produce electricity.

Officials of power generation, supply and distribution companies said most of power stations that run on fuel oil remain closed in bid to reduce production cost. In the meantime, power generation dropped significantly at three coal and gas-fired power stations, causing a deficit in power supply.