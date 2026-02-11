All voter info in one app: Polling centre, voter number, candidates' details

Mahfuz Kaiser is a young voter of Kushtia-1. He lives in Dhaka due to his job. He has set off for Kushtia to vote during his office leave. Having not been in his area for a long time, he did not know at which polling centre he would vote. Later, following the advice of an acquaintance, he downloaded an app called ‘Smart Election Management BD’ on his mobile to find out his polling centre. Through the app, he was able to access the names of polling centres, voter numbers, and all information about the candidates.

Mahfuz Kaiser told Prothom Alo, "I live in Dhaka, but I am a voter in Kushtia. I did not know where my polling centre was. By using this app, I was able to find out my polling centre. Not only me, I have found information for several of my family members and relatives."

The Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) has created the Smart Election Management BD app for voters. From finding polling centres to accessing all candidate information, everything is available through the app. As of Wednesday afternoon, the app has been downloaded more than one million times from the Google Play Store. So far, the app has a rating of 4.3 on the Play Store, and more than five thousand users have shared their opinions about it.