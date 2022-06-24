Japan honours businessman Abdul Haque with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’

He is the 13th Bangladesh national and the second businessman in the country to receive the decoration from the government of Japan.

“Mr Haque is also known as ‘Mr Japan’ in the local business community out of respect for his contributions to helping Japanese companies enter the market and resolve their problems. His achievements and contributions to Japan-Bangladesh relations are remarkable,” Ambassador Naoki said.

Abdul Haque has been greatly committed to the development of Bangladesh-Japan economic relations.