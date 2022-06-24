Japan honours businessman Abdul Haque with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’

He is the 13th Bangladesh national and the second businessman in the country to receive the decoration from the government of Japan.
“Mr Haque is also known as ‘Mr Japan’ in the local business community out of respect for his contributions to helping Japanese companies enter the market and resolve their problems. His achievements and contributions to Japan-Bangladesh relations are remarkable,” Ambassador Naoki said.
Abdul Haque has been greatly committed to the development of Bangladesh-Japan economic relations.
As a prominent and influential businessperson in Bangladesh, he has been actively promoting Japanese cars and Japanese technology for many years, which has helped improve the brand image of Japan in Bangladesh.
He served as vice-president of the JBCCI for four years, as president from 2008 to 2010, as a board member from 2010 to 2012, and as a board advisor from 2012 to 2014.
On 29 April, 2022, the government of Japan decided to confer the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette on Abdul Haque.
He also received the Foreign Minister’s Commendation for the year 2019 from Japan.
The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas.