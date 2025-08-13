Plot allocation corruption case
Recording of testimony against Rehana, Tulip, Azmina, Radwan begins
Recording of testimony has begun in three separate cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged corruption in the allocation of plots in Purbachal, against Sheikh Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana’s daughter Tulip Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq, and her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq (Bobby).
The proceedings began at Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court-4 on Wednesday, Public Prosecutor (PP) of the ACC, Tarikul Islam, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Tulip Siddiq is a Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom and a former City Minister. She is now facing trial in Bangladesh.
Earlier, on 11 August, recording of testimonies began in three other cases over alleged corruption in plot allocation, involving Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and daughter Saima Wazed Putul.
In total, the ACC has filed six separate cases alleging corruption in the allocation of plots in Purbachal against Sheikh Hasina, members of her family, and 23 others.
On 31 July, Dhaka’s two special judge courts framed charges in these cases.
Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-5 set 11 August for testimony of three cases. Judge Md Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 set 13 August for testimony in the other three cases.
Apart from Sheikh Hasina’s family, the 16 other accused are: former state minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed; former Housing Secretary Shahid Ullah Khandaker; former additional secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin; senior assistant secretary Purabi Goldar; former RAJUK chairman Anisur Rahman Mia; former RAJUK members Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Kabir Al Asad, Tanmoy Das, Nurul Islam, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, and Samsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury; RAJUK director Sheikh Shahinul Islam; deputy director Hafizur Rahman; Habibur Rahman; former prime minister’s personal secretary Salahuddin; and former administrative officer of the Housing and Public Works Ministry Saiful Islam Sarker.
ACC PP Khan Md Moinul Hossain recently told Prothom Alo that under RAJUK’s relevant rules, only those without any plot, car, or house in Dhaka are eligible to apply for a RAJUK plot. But Sheikh Hasina’s family submitted false affidavits to RAJUK, claiming they owned no land or property in Dhaka.
He further said ACC’s investigation revealed that each member of Sheikh Hasina’s family owns houses, land, and vehicles. Abusing the power, they obtained 60-katha plots from RAJUK — an offence that constitutes criminal breach of trust and carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
ACC PP Mir Ahmed Ali Salam told Prothom Alo that in the six cases over alleged plot allocation corruption, public notices were published in newspapers summoning Sheikh Hasina and the other accused to appear in court.
Later, Dhaka’s Senior Special Judge’s Court ordered the transfer of the cases to two trial courts, he added.
The ACC began its inquiry into the plots allocated in the names of Sheikh Hasina and her family on 26 December 2024.
Following the investigation, which found they allegedly obtained 60-katha plots in RAJUK’s Purbachal New Town Project through abuse of power, collusion, and other irregularities, the ACC approved the charge sheets in all six cases on 10 March this year.