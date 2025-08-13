Recording of testimony against Rehana, Tulip, Azmina, Radwan begins

Recording of testimony has begun in three separate cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged corruption in the allocation of plots in Purbachal, against Sheikh Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana’s daughter Tulip Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq, and her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq (Bobby).

The proceedings began at Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court-4 on Wednesday, Public Prosecutor (PP) of the ACC, Tarikul Islam, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Tulip Siddiq is a Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom and a former City Minister. She is now facing trial in Bangladesh.