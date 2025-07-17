All involved in Gopalganj incident to be arrested: Jahangir
Home adviser Lieutenant General Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd) has vowed to arrest all involved in the attack on the top leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj.
"Those who have committed crimes will be arrested. There is no question to spare them," he said while briefing newsmen on the Gopalganj incident at the home ministry.
Replying to a query, the home adviser said he had already asked the law enforcers to take necessary measures as no such incident will take place again.
About the current situation in Gopalganj, Jahangir said, "The situation in Gopalganj is now normal."