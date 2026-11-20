No change in metro vending machines, long queues at other counters
A woman was trying to buy tickets from a vending machine at Mirpur-11 metro rail station in Dhaka. Pressing her destination button, she inserted a Tk 100 note into the machine for two tickets. But the machine returned the money and refused to dispense tickets, with "No Change" flashing on the screen.
The woman stood in front of the machine while 8 to 10 passengers waited behind her to buy tickets. A middle-aged man, who was with her, hurried down to the ground level of the station to arrange change. He had a bandage on one hand and a heavy bag in the other.
Passengers waiting behind the woman repeatedly urged her to hurry. At one point, she was forced to leave the machine without buying tickets. When asked her name, she said, “Miss Moyna”. She told Prothom Alo that vending machines often run out of change.
Such hassle is a regular occurrence for metro rail passengers. From 12:30pm to 6:30pm on Wednesday, visiting all metro stations from Uttara to Motijheel, this correspondent found many passengers struggling to get change. Several vending machines were also found out of order or shut down.
Of the 41 vending machines on one side of 16 metro stations inspected during the period, only 17 had change available. Fifteen had run out of change, while the remaining nine were either out of order or switched off.
Passengers also have the option to purchase tickets from staff at the station counters. Those lines are usually long. Unable to find change in the vending machines, many passengers were seen rushing back to join the queues at the counters.
Md Nazrul Islam, director (operations and maintenance) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), told Prothom Alo that the machines cannot hold a large amount of change, resulting in shortages.
He said efforts are underway to ensure the change trays are refilled as soon as they run out. Inoperable machines are also being repaired as quickly as possible. He added that DMTCL is working to make online ticket purchases easier to reduce pressure at both counters and vending machines.
Long queues at counters
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is responsible for constructing and operating the metro rail in Dhaka.
According to its sources, the vending machines trays are designed to hold change in Tk 10, Tk 20, Tk 50 and Tk 100 notes. If a passenger inserts a Tk 200 note to buy a Tk 20 ticket, they must be returned 180 taka in change. This means multiple notes must be returned as change for a single passenger's ticket.
According to the source, passengers inserting larger notes closer to their fare amount have comparatively less change. This allows the machines to serve more passengers consecutively.
However, passenger complaints indicate that the shortage of change is a recurring problem.
Saiful Alam, who was standing in a queue at a ticket counter, complained that inserting a Tk 100 note into the machine often fails to return Tk 50–60. He said the problem has been persisting for a long time and that the frequent shortage of change delays passengers in catching their trains.
Saiful said he had been commuting according to a fixed schedule since the metro rail began operations. Delays in boarding trains makes it difficult for him to reach his workplace on time.
At around 5:30pm on Wednesday, a long queue was seen at the single-journey ticket counter at Farmgate station. Many passengers lined up at vending machines in the hope of getting tickets quickly.
Of the three machines there, one was out of order. Another temporarily stopped operating due to a shortage of change, leaving passengers waiting in queues in difficulty.
Even after passengers pressed the machine's emergency button, no station staff were seen arriving within two to three minutes.
At Bijoy Sarani metro station, both vending machines on one side were found out of order. One of them had been abandoned and covered with black paper.
When approached about the issue, a ticket counter official advised this correspondent to contact the control room. But no one was found there at 5:20pm.
Authorities cite capacity limitations
At Uttara South station, one of the two vending machines on one side was found operational. However, even the functioning machine had no change.
Passenger Shishir Bhowmik told Prothom Alo, “Even in the morning, I tried all the vending machines at Motijheel station and couldn't get change. Even when I press the emergency button, the staff don't show up. They come at their own convenience. The authorities need to act faster.”
Asked about the shortage of change in vending machines, Mohiuddin Miraz, an official at Mirpur 11 metro station, said several meetings had been held at the ministry over the issue.
Ensuring sufficient change amid such a high volume of passengers is difficult, he said, adding that vending machines also have limited capacity to hold change. The change supply in the machines is replenished using the notes inserted by passengers.
Responding to complaints that staff do not respond when the emergency button is pressed, he said, “There are people stationed there. They come within one or two minutes after the button is pressed.”