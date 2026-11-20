A woman was trying to buy tickets from a vending machine at Mirpur-11 metro rail station in Dhaka. Pressing her destination button, she inserted a Tk 100 note into the machine for two tickets. But the machine returned the money and refused to dispense tickets, with "No Change" flashing on the screen.

The woman stood in front of the machine while 8 to 10 passengers waited behind her to buy tickets. A middle-aged man, who was with her, hurried down to the ground level of the station to arrange change. He had a bandage on one hand and a heavy bag in the other.

Passengers waiting behind the woman repeatedly urged her to hurry. At one point, she was forced to leave the machine without buying tickets. When asked her name, she said, “Miss Moyna”. She told Prothom Alo that vending machines often run out of change.