Business environment must be improved to attract Korean investment

South Korean Ambassador to Dhaka, Park Young-sik, has said that Bangladesh remains a promising destination for South Korean investors due to its rapidly growing economy, strategic location, and large labour force.

Bangladesh must take several steps to improve its business environment to fully capitalise on this potential, he added.

Park Young-sik made these remarks during his welcome speech at a seminar held on Sunday afternoon at a hotel in the capital.

The seminar focused on the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of South Korean investors in Bangladesh and was organised by the South Korean Embassy in Dhaka under the theme 'CSR of Korean Investors and Moving Forward Together'.

Following Ambassador Park Young-sik’s address, Shahab Uddin Khan, President of the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also delivered a speech.

Representatives from five South Korean companies—LG Electronics, Samsung, Woori Bank, Dohwa Engineering, and Youngone—then shared their contributions to corporate social responsibility in Bangladesh.