Four tankers carrying 141,000 tonnes of diesel arriving in the country

Three diesel-carrying tankers (ships) are scheduled to arrive at Chattogram Port today, Friday. Another one is expected to arrive on Sunday. Altogether, four tankers are bringing 141,000 tonnes of diesel.

This amount of fuel will be enough to meet demand for about 12 days. According to sources at the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), as of yesterday, Thursday, the country had a stock of 155,000 tonnes of diesel. Once the diesel from the four new tankers is unloaded, the total stock will rise to around 296,000 tonnes.

This will be sufficient to meet demand for approximately 25 days. Port sources said three tankers—MT Oaktree, MT Cape Bonny, and MT Lian Song Hu—are set to dock today. Another tanker, MT Golden Horizon, is expected to arrive on Sunday.