Police disperse students with baton charge in front of Parliament building

The students protesting with three demands, including the resignation of the Education Minister, were dispersed by the police using batons when they attempted to enter the National Parliament Building during their demonstration.

The police used batons on the students around 6: 45 pm on Tuesday evening. Several students were injured in the incident, but their identities were not immediately known.

From morning till all day, students protested at various places in Dhaka, and blocked roads, finally taking a stand in front of the National Parliament Building around 6 pm. As a session was ongoing in the National Parliament, they stood there chanting slogans of "fake, " "fake. "

Demanding the Education Minister's resignation, students chanted various slogans including “One demand, one decision, the resignation of the Education Minister.”

During this time, Fahmid Khan Sabbir, a student of Police Lines School and College, said, “We will not leave this place without the resignation of the Education Minister. ”