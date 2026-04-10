A daughter’s final plea: “Dad, hold me close, give me water”

“My daughter in the PICU was waiting just for me. She was turned to the other side. Her hands were tied. She turned her neck, saw me, and raised her hands as much as she could, saying, ‘Dad, hold me close. Give me some water.’ The physician told me not to go near. I couldn’t hold her, couldn’t give her water.”

This was the last request of Akira Haider Arshi, aged 4 years and 3 months, to her father Al Amin. Even now, the father cannot believe that his beloved child is gone.

The father and daughter had their last conversation on 1 April at noon in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Dr MR Khan Shishu Hospital and Institute of Child Health in Mirpur, Dhaka. While on life support, Akira was declared dead after 8:00 pm on 2 April.

According to the death certificate issued by the hospital, the causes of death included measles, respiratory inflammation, systemic infection (sepsis), and a possible congenital heart defect.

Al Amin said that besides this hospital in Mirpur, his daughter had been admitted five times over 27 days at Delta Hospital and Global Specialised Hospital with pneumonia, measles, and other complications.

Al Amin works at a private company. He lives in Tolarbagh, Mirpur, with his wife Sanzida Haque, daughter Akira, and 15-month-old son Adian Haider. He spoke on Thursday morning at his father-in-law’s house nearby. After his daughter’s death, he had sent his wife and son to their home in Madaripur. The house now feels empty. As the first granddaughter in both families, Akira was deeply cherished.