CEC, four other election commissioners take oath
The newly appointed chief election commissioner (CEC), AMM Nasir Uddin, and four other election commissioners (ECs) have been sworn in.
Chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath to the CEC and the four commissioners at the Supreme Court's Judges’ Lounge around 1:30 pm on Sunday.
The four election commissioners are – former additional secretary Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, retired district and sessions judge Abdur Rahmanel Masud, former joint secretary Tahmida Ahmed and retired brigadier general Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.
Supreme Court registrar general Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan conducted the swearing in ceremony. Judges of the Appellate Division, the cabinet secretary, the election commission secretary, and officials from the apex court administration were present on the occassion.
Earlier, the cabinet division issued separate gazette notifications on their appointments on 21 November, as per order from President Md Shahabuddin.