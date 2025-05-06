India-Pakistan tension
Dhaka sees no reason to speak preemptively unless Delhi wants: Foreign adviser
Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh wants peace in South Asia and no war conflict breaks out here either, as well as Dhaka sees no reasons to speak preemptively unless Delhi says anything.
Touhid Hossain made these remarks while replying to queries from journalists at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.
Earlier, Touhid Hossain had a telephone conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Monday, where the latter informed the former about the regional tension triggered by unproved allegations and unilateral suspension of the Sindh Water Treaty by India.
Asked about the telephone conversation with Ishaq Dar, the foreign adviser said Dhaka wants no conflict in South Asia, as well any problem be resolved through talks. The Pakistan foreign minister telephoned to inform Dhaka about what have happened so far and what measures they have taken so far.
Replying to a query on whether Islamabad sought any assistance from Dhaka, Touhid Hossain said, “He sought no cooperation from me. Bangladesh wants peace to continue, and measures be taken to reduce tension. Bangladesh expects nothing happens anymore that can further escalate tension. We want any solution be resolved though talks and discussions.”
Replying a query on whether the message of peace that has been given to Pakistan would be delivered to India, the foreign adviser said, “I do not know. If Delhi wants to know from me I will say the same thing. If they do not want, I have no need to speak preemptively. Since a phone call came from Islamabad, so they have been informed that Bangladesh wants peace and we want no conflict takes place in the region.”