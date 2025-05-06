Dhaka sees no reason to speak preemptively unless Delhi wants: Foreign adviser

Replying to a query on whether Islamabad sought any assistance from Dhaka, Touhid Hossain said, “He sought no cooperation from me. Bangladesh wants peace to continue, and measures be taken to reduce tension. Bangladesh expects nothing happens anymore that can further escalate tension. We want any solution be resolved though talks and discussions.”

Replying a query on whether the message of peace that has been given to Pakistan would be delivered to India, the foreign adviser said, “I do not know. If Delhi wants to know from me I will say the same thing. If they do not want, I have no need to speak preemptively. Since a phone call came from Islamabad, so they have been informed that Bangladesh wants peace and we want no conflict takes place in the region.”