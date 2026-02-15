Foreign ministers of SAARC countries invited to oath-taking ceremony: Law Adviser

The oath-taking ceremony for the winning Members of Parliament will be held next Tuesday at 10:00 am.

In addition, the new cabinet members will be sworn in at 4:00pm.

Foreign ministers from SAARC countries have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

Asif Nazrul, the outgoing law advisor of the interim government, stated this in response to journalists' questions at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday morning, the final meeting of the advisors was held at the Chief Advisor's office.