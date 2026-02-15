Foreign ministers of SAARC countries invited to oath-taking ceremony: Law Adviser
The oath-taking ceremony for the winning Members of Parliament will be held next Tuesday at 10:00 am.
In addition, the new cabinet members will be sworn in at 4:00pm.
Foreign ministers from SAARC countries have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.
Asif Nazrul, the outgoing law advisor of the interim government, stated this in response to journalists' questions at the Secretariat on Sunday.
Earlier Sunday morning, the final meeting of the advisors was held at the Chief Advisor's office.
The law advisor mentioned that today was their farewell meeting. No important decisions were made in the meeting. They exchanged their work experiences. Additionally, everyone was informed about the oath-taking ceremony.
Asif Nazrul further said that MPs are taking their oath at 10:00 am on Tuesday, and most probably, the Chief Election Commissioner will administer the oath. It has been communicated from BNP that the parliamentary party leader will be selected around 11:30 am or 12:00 pm.
The law advisor stated that the cabinet's oath-taking will be at the South Plaza of the Parliament at 4:00 pm. He further mentioned that, as far as he knows, the President will administer this oath.
Asif Nazrul also mentioned that the desire for the South Plaza oath-taking was expressed by BNP.
Highlighting the protocol of inviting people traditionally involved, the law said that the Cabinet Division is handling this matter.
In response to a question about inviting the Prime Minister of India, the law advisor said he does not have any information on this.
He only heard today that, so far, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has invited the foreign ministers of the SAARC countries. He is not aware of any invitations to any head of government.