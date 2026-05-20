Calls to activate disaster management fund for anticipatory action in Bangladesh

To transform the country’s disaster management strategy from reactive relief to proactive resilience, a high-level National Consultation was held at the Sheraton Hotel, Banani in Dhaka on Tuesday, said a press release.

The event, titled "National Consultation on Institutionalizing the Disaster Management Fund (DMF) for Anticipatory Action in Bangladesh," was organiaed by Save the Children in collaboration with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), with funding from European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

This strategic dialogue focused heavily on unlocking existing domestic fiscal instruments to protect vulnerable communities before disasters strike.