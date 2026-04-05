Previous govt neglected measles–rubella vaccination programme: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain on Sunday said that although there is a programme to administer measles–rubella vaccines every four years, the previous government neglected it.

He said that although children were supposed to receive the measles–rubella vaccine in 2020, the Awami League government did not carry it out, increasing health risks for children across the country.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the national measles–rubella vaccination campaign at the Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex premises in Dhaka in the afternoon.

The vaccination programme has started simultaneously today in 30 upazilas across 18 districts nationwide.