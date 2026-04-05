Previous govt neglected measles–rubella vaccination programme: Health Minister
Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain on Sunday said that although there is a programme to administer measles–rubella vaccines every four years, the previous government neglected it.
He said that although children were supposed to receive the measles–rubella vaccine in 2020, the Awami League government did not carry it out, increasing health risks for children across the country.
The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the national measles–rubella vaccination campaign at the Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex premises in Dhaka in the afternoon.
The vaccination programme has started simultaneously today in 30 upazilas across 18 districts nationwide.
The minister inaugurated the campaign from Nawabganj. The event, moderated by Nawabganj Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Sakhawat Hossain, was also addressed by UNICEF Bangladesh representative Rana Flowers, Ahmed Jamshed Hasan, Director General of Health Services Prabhat Chandra Chowdhury, among others.
At the event, the health minister said that due to several years of delay, some children have died from measles and rubella.
He termed this a mistake of the previous government, noting that they failed to administer the vaccine even after four years.
He added that since coming to power, the current government has given priority to children’s health, with Prime Minister Tareq Rahman taking special initiatives. Later, with support from UNICEF and several other organisations, it became possible to procure the vaccines.
The government has initially arranged the vaccines for children in 30 upazilas across 18 districts, considering them high-risk areas. The next phase of vaccination will take place on 12 April in the two city corporations of Dhaka, as well as in Mymensingh and Barishal. The vaccine will be rolled out nationwide on 3 May.
Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain further said the government and the health ministry remain alert to ensure that measles–rubella does not take a severe turn in Bangladesh. Special attention is being given to areas where children are at risk of infection.
The minister inaugurated the programme on the health complex campus and later visited a vaccination center at Bardhanpara Government Primary School ground in Bakshnagar Union.
He urged everyone to ensure children receive the measles vaccine without fear.
He also said the government is working to make healthcare services more accessible to underprivileged communities through upazila health complexes and union health centers, and called on field-level workers to be more dedicated in serving the people.