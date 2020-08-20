Jibon Kheya: Bidyanondo’s another humanitarian initiative

Bidyanondo Foundation, a voluntary organisation, and Bangladesh Coastguard are jointly going to launch a floating hospital Jibon Kheya to provide poor people living along rivers with healthcare services.

Officials at the foundation said ‘Jibon Kheya’ is being prepared as their workers are refurbishing a tourist boat now anchored in the Rupsha River in Khulna, said a press release.

After launching a 100-bed COVID hospital in just 14 days ago in Chattogram’s Patenga jointly with the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP), ‘Jibon Kheya’ would be another milestone for Bidyanondo Foundation, which always resorts to creative ideas in serving humanity.