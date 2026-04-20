Tarique Rahman leaves for Bogura on his maiden visit as PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left here this morning for his home district Bogura on his maiden visit since he assumed office as the head of the government following the 13th parliamentary elections on 12 February.

The PM left his Gulshan residence in the city around 6:10 am. He is expected to reach Bogura Circuit House around 10:30am. Prime Minister’s wife Zubaida Rahman is among his companions on this tour.

This visit by Tarique Rahman, also the ruling BNP Chairman, is considered a milestone towards fulfilling his party’s election pledges centering Bogura.

During the day-long tour, after a long gap of 19 years, he is expected to go to his ancestral home, Zia Bari, at Bagbari in Gabtoli upazila of the district.