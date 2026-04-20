Tarique Rahman leaves for Bogura on his maiden visit as PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left here this morning for his home district Bogura on his maiden visit since he assumed office as the head of the government following the 13th parliamentary elections on 12 February.
The PM left his Gulshan residence in the city around 6:10 am. He is expected to reach Bogura Circuit House around 10:30am. Prime Minister’s wife Zubaida Rahman is among his companions on this tour.
This visit by Tarique Rahman, also the ruling BNP Chairman, is considered a milestone towards fulfilling his party’s election pledges centering Bogura.
During the day-long tour, after a long gap of 19 years, he is expected to go to his ancestral home, Zia Bari, at Bagbari in Gabtoli upazila of the district.
Therefore, in addition to fulfilling the election promises, this visit has created an emotional atmosphere.
“It’s a great achievement for us that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is a son of our soil,” said Naogaon University Vice Chancellor Professor Hasanath Ali, who is also a resident of Bogura district.
Earlier, the people of Bogura saw their son, Ziaur Rahman, become the President of the country, he said, adding that he visited Bogura several times during his tenure as head of state.
After Ziaur Rahman, his wife Khaleda Zia also visited Bogura many times as Prime Minister, Hasanath said, adding, “Today, Tarique Rahman is coming to Bogura following that legacy.”
“Tarique Rahman is a son of Bogura. He began his political journey here. We have witnessed his deep attachment to this district over the years,” he added, noting that “our expectations from him are naturally higher.”
Hasanat expressed hope that this visit of the Prime Minister to Bogura will gear up the development activities there.
He also hoped that with the Prime Minister’s intervention,agriculture- and industry-based economic infrastructure would expand in Bogura.
Talking to BSS, Dainik Karatoa Editor Mozammel Haque Lalu said, “Prime Minister Tarique Rahman belongs to our household.His visit to his ancestral district is a matter of great joy for us.”
The premier’s visit to Bogura this time is very crucial for fulfilling many of the expectations of the people of the district, he said.
Noting that Bogura has been deprived of development for the last 17 years, Lalu said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit is to end this deprivation.
“I hope that this time Bogura will truly witness the development,” Mozammel Haquesaid, adding that he was very happy to observe the festive mood across the district on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s visit.
“The Prime Minister has much more to do for the people of this district,” Lalu said.
Earlier, at a press conference on the Prime Minister’s Bogura visit, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam said that the Prime Minister’s visit would inject new momentum into development activities in Bogura.
He also indicated that important announcements may be made regarding development of the district’s infrastructure, strengthening of the local government system, and advancing ongoing development projects.
According to the tour schedule, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the e-Bail Bond system and the newly constructed building of Bogura District Bar Association at the Judge Court at 11:00 am.
He is scheduled to formally declare the Bogura municipality as the country’s 13th city corporation by unveiling a plaque of the newly constituted Bogura City Corporation at Bogura Municipal Building at 11:30 am.
Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign 2026 at Ziaur Rahman Gram Hospital in Bagbari of Gabtoli upazila at 12:45 pm.
Then at 1:30 pm, he will join the Family Card distribution programme at Shaheed Zia Degree College ground.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the excavation work of Chaukirdah canal in Bagbari Nashipur area at 1:45 pm and then he will visit the ancestral house of his father Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman at 2:30 pm.
He will return to Bogura Circuit House at 3:30 pm. After a short break there, Tarique Rahman will join a public rally to be organised by the BNP Bogura District unit at Altafunnesa playground at 4:00 pm.
Besides, he is scheduled to inaugurate the new building of Bogura Press Club at 5:45 pm and the reconstruction work of the Baitur Rahman Central Mosque in Bogura at 5:50 pm.
The Prime Minister is expected to leave Bogura for Dhaka by road at 6:00 pm.
On his way back to the capital, Tarique Rahman will have a short stopover at the Bogura Rural Development Academy (RDA). He is expected to reach his city residence by 11:00 pm.