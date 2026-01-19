Court orders start of trial against Chinmoy and 39 others

A court has ordered the start of trial through the formal framing of charges against 39 individuals, including Chinmoy Das, spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote, in connection with the hacking and beating to death of lawyer Saiful Islam in Chattogram.

The order was issued today, Monday, by judge Zahidul Haque of the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal following a hearing.

The public prosecutor of the Speedy Trial Tribunal, SUM Nurul Islam, confirmed the order.

Speaking to Prothom Alo he stated, “The court has framed charges against Chinmoy and 39 others and ordered the commencement of trial. Testimony will begin from the next scheduled date.”