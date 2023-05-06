China, Bangladesh to support each other on core issues and say 'no' to external interference: Chinese envoy

Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Saturday said Bangladesh and China 'should deepen the strategic partnership' for cooperation and explore new growth points.

"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI)," he said.

In particular, the ambassador said, they are willing to promote upgrading of industries and digitalization process in Bangladesh, and to improve the quality and competitiveness of “Made in Bangladesh”.

He was delivering a keynote speech at a symposium as part of the Cosmos Dialogue.

Ambassadors’ Lecture Series titled "Bangladesh-China Relations: Prognosis for the Future" at a hotel in Dhaka.

The discussion was chaired and conducted by president, Cosmos Foundation and former foreign affairs advisor Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury.