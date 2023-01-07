Five of a family burnt in Dhamrai fire 

Sub-inspector Rabiul Islam of Dhamrai police station said all the injured have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. They are looking into how the fire sparked and burnt the five.
The injured are Josna Akhtar, 25; Manjurul Islam, 32; Sadia Akhtar, 18; Hosne Ara, 20; and Maryam, 1.5 years.
Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the burn and plastic surgery institute, said 33 per cent of Manjurul Islam's body was burnt while his wife Josna Akhtar suffered 40 per cent burns, Sadia suffered 75 per cent burns, Hosne Ara suffered 25 per cent and Maryam suffered 15 per cent burns.