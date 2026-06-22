PM’s Malaysia visit opens new possibilities for future bilateral cooperation: Mahdi Amin

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged Malaysia to reopen its labour market for Bangladeshi workers at the earliest, reduce migration costs and ensure a safe working environment for migrant workers.

Bangladesh and Malaysia have also agreed to expand cooperation in a range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, energy, education and defence.

The information was disclosed by Mahdi Amin, adviser to the prime minister and spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, at a press conference held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Malaysia on Monday.