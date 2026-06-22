PM’s Malaysia visit opens new possibilities for future bilateral cooperation: Mahdi Amin
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged Malaysia to reopen its labour market for Bangladeshi workers at the earliest, reduce migration costs and ensure a safe working environment for migrant workers.
Bangladesh and Malaysia have also agreed to expand cooperation in a range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, energy, education and defence.
The information was disclosed by Mahdi Amin, adviser to the prime minister and spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, at a press conference held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Malaysia on Monday.
He said the visit had created new possibilities for bilateral relations and future cooperation between the two countries.
Mahdi Amin, who is accompanying the prime minister on the visit, said Tarique Rahman had chosen Malaysia for his first foreign trip since assuming office. During the brief visit of around 18 hours, the prime minister held meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the country’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. The prime minister is accompanied on the trip by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and a small delegation.
After arriving in Kuala Lumpur, the prime minister exchanged views with members of the Bangladeshi diaspora. There, he outlined his vision for the future of Bangladesh and acknowledged the expatriate community’s contribution to the country’s development.
Mahdi Amin said the two prime ministers first held a one-to-one meeting and later a delegation-level meeting during the visit.
Discussions covered political cooperation, trade and investment, the halal industry, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, the labour market, education, tourism, energy, defence and security, he added.
A 33-point joint statement has been issued with a view to expanding cooperation in nine areas.
According to Mahdi Amin, the two countries have agreed to move forward discussions on a free trade agreement (FTA). They also discussed increasing Malaysian investment in Bangladesh’s technology parks and economic zones, as well as expanding cooperation in halal certification, research, training and the development of skilled manpower.
He said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had called for the swift reopening of Malaysia’s labour market and requested greater employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers through a lower-cost and more transparent recruitment process. The two sides also discussed either regularising Bangladeshi nationals living in Malaysia without proper documentation or in detention, or ensuring their safe return home on humanitarian grounds.
Mahdi Amin said there had also been positive discussions on Malaysian investment in the energy sector, including LNG (liquified natural gas), oil and gas exploration, and renewable energy.
Bangladesh has also sought Malaysia’s support for the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas, for Bangladesh’s bid to become an ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) sectoral dialogue partner, and for its inclusion in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he informed the media.
He added that a memorandum of understanding on cultural affairs had been signed during the visit, alongside the exchange of two notes on boosting investment and combating terrorism. Senior executives from Petronas, Axiata, AirAsia, Perodua and MMC Port also met the prime minister during the trip.
Overall, Mahdi Amin said, the visit had opened up new possibilities for relations and future cooperation between Bangladesh and Malaysia.