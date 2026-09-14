Police Superintendent suspended after drug detected in test

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification to this effect on 10 September. According to the notification, Nizam Uddin had gone to the Police Headquarters on 8 January to attend the ‘DSCSC-2026’ course at Mirpur Cantonment. He fell ill on 7 June while the course was under way and was sent to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

The notification said that, on the advice of specialist physicians, Nizam Uddin underwent a “dope test” as part of further medical examinations. The test returned a positive result, which was deemed contrary to the discipline of the course.

Under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018, Nizam Uddin was suspended from government service, the notification said.