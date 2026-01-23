Intolerance has compounded previously existing climate of fear: Rounaq Jahan
Public safety remains a major threat in Bangladesh both before and after the July mass uprising, observes political scientist professor Rounaq Jahan.
In her assessment, while there was previously an atmosphere of fear, the political change brought about by the mass uprising has now added an environment of intolerance to that fear.
Rounaq Jahan made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a debate competition held at the FDC in the capital on Friday. Debate for Democracy organised the event.
The July 2024 uprising brought an end to the authoritarian rule of the Awami League. In the aftermath, the phenomenon of “mob” emerged as a new subject of public discussion in Bangladesh.
Professor Rounaq Jahan, an honorary fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said that previously the atmosphere of fear emanated solely from the state. Now, she noted, fear is also coming from various groups and from social media. Often, people are unable to identify precisely where the fear is coming from.
Emphasising the importance of tolerance for the restoration of democracy, professor Rounaq Jahan said, “For that, we need to be a little more tolerant. If something is not happening in the right way, questions must be raised. But raising questions does not mean vandalising property or going and physically assaulting someone.”
She also urged political parties to act more responsibly to prevent violence, noting that people have been living in fear even before the upcoming 13th parliamentary election.
Pointing out that in a democracy, competition means that one party will lose an election and another will win, she said, however, Bangladesh has yet to develop a culture among political parties of accepting defeat.
Past experience, she added, shows that those who lose elections often attempt to discredit the process in various ways.