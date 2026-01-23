Intolerance has compounded previously existing climate of fear: Rounaq Jahan

Public safety remains a major threat in Bangladesh both before and after the July mass uprising, observes political scientist professor Rounaq Jahan.

In her assessment, while there was previously an atmosphere of fear, the political change brought about by the mass uprising has now added an environment of intolerance to that fear.

Rounaq Jahan made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a debate competition held at the FDC in the capital on Friday. Debate for Democracy organised the event.