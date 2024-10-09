HC gets 23 additional judges
The government has appointed 23 additional judges at the High Court (HC) on Tuesday, raising the number of judges at the HC division to 101.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointment for two years in line with article 98 of the constitution, a law and justice division gazette notification said.
Signed by law secretary Md. Golam Rabbani, the notification said the appointment will come into effect from the date of their oath.
The 23 new additional judges are -- Md Golam Martuza Mazumder, Syed Enayet Hossain, Md Monsur Alam, Syed Jahed Mansur, KM Rasheduzzaman Raja, Md Zabid Hossain, Mubina Asaf, Qazi Waliul Islam, Ainun Nahar Siddiqua, Md Abdul Mannan, Tamanna Rahman, Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud, Md Hamidur Rahman, Nasrin Akter, Sathika Hossain, Syed Mohammad Tajrul Hossain, Md Toufik Inam, Eusuf Abdullah Sumon, Sheikh Tahsin Ali, Foyej Ahmed, Md Sogir Hossain, Shikder Mahmudur Razee and Debashish Roy Chowdhury.